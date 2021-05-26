Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Weekend Planner for May 27 – May 30

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Weekend Planner, Ithaca.com's weekly guide to weekend events, entertainment and attraction in Ithaca and surrounding areas. With beautiful weather forecast for the weekend and post covid shutdowns winding down, restaurants, museums, parks are waiting for you. Check out this newsletter (and pass it to friends) for pickup the Ithaca Times or visit the Ithaca.com for each weeks best bets in our new comprehensive calendar. If you have an event you want people to know about visit (https://portal.cityspark.com/EventEntry/EventEntry/IthacaTimes) to add and promote your event.

Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is New York State chartered 501c3 not-for-profit organization charged with the revitalization, development, promotion, and management of downtown Ithaca in the heart of Tompkins County. The DIA strives to preserve and develop the central downtown core as the region’s centerpiece for banking and finance, business and professional offices, government and community services, housing, and as a retail and dining destination highlighted by specialty shops, restaurants, arts and entertainment. Downtown serves everyone who lives and works downtown along with area visitors and tourists.
Ithaca, NYCornell University

Cornell poet’s play “Trap Door” opens an aperture into Ithaca history

“Trap Door,” a “headphone walking play” that opens May 20 in downtown Ithaca, invites audiences to notice the streets they travel, said Cornell poet Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. “Meandering these streets, one might happen upon a landmark site or a name easily recognized. But how many stories go untold? Which ones...
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

Cornell students and a local organization come together to launch literacy initiative

Ithaca, NY (WENY) -- The Ithaca community came together to recognize the importance of child literacy and how a book can affect a student. A press conference and community read-aloud were held right outside of the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). During the press conference, several people spoke on the background behind a new initiative and the message the read-aloud will send to the next generation.
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

Ithaca College sophomore dies unexpectedly

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and Rosanna Ferro, vice president for student affairs and campus life, notified the campus community via email May 16 that sophomore Thomas Fine died unexpectedly May 15. “Please keep Thomas and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” the email stated. “At a...
Trumansburg, NY14850.com

One-night concerts planned in place of GrassRoots Festival this July

The Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance officially postponed the 30th annual GrassRoots Festival to July 2022, but they’ve just announced “a series of one night COVID-safe concerts will take place this summer” at the Festival’s longtime home at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds. The one-night shows will be held...
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: GreenStar anniversary, BOCES job fair success

GreenStar Celebrates one year at 770 Cascadilla St. GreenStar Food Co+op celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new flagship store at 770 Cascadilla St. with a small ribbon cutting ceremony May 6, joined by county and city officials who congratulated GreenStar staff on the milestone. As part of the celebration, the cooperative grocery business, with three locations in Ithaca, is offering its more than 12,000 members and new members a 10% discount on unlimited shopping trips May 25 through 27, as well as a chance to win a Stand Up Paddleboard prize package, courtesy of Paddledockers and Explore Ithaca. Opening its doors on May 6, 2020, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, GreenStar was unable to host private tour events or a grand opening, or offer the full extent of its new store features as it strictly observed health and safety recommendations to avoid crowding and reduce potential risks. “GreenStar is a staple in Ithaca, and in so many ways, reflects the very essence of the community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “We are so proud to support GreenStar’s expansion in Ithaca and help celebrate their one-year anniversary at their fantastic new location.” GreenStar Council President Marilyn Chase and General Manager Brandon Kane acknowledged shoppers, staff and community for supporting the cooperative business. “I want to thank the staff who made it possible for this relocation to happen and our more than 12,000 member-owners, because if they didn’t exist, we wouldn’t exist,” Chase said. “In appreciation of our members who have sustained GreenStar through this incredibly challenging year and to encourage more shoppers in Ithaca and surrounding communities to explore and join the co-op, we are thrilled to celebrate one year at Cascadilla St. and thank our shoppers with these great promotions,” Kane said. “In spite of many challenges, to celebrate one year is certainly a testimony to our community’s deep commitment to GreenStar’s success.” GreenStar’s Cascadilla St. store, supported with $2 million in investments from more than 250 GreenStar members, is a 30,000-square-foot building located in the new city waterfront Market District, which houses retail operations, administrative offices and an expansive kitchen and bakery. In this photo (left to right), Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Chase, Kane and Tavares gather at the ribbon cutting, held at the co-op in Ithaca.
Ithaca, NYithacavoice.com

Ithaca Voice Sponsorship

Sponsorship support helps underwrite our growing commitment to independent, local journalism. Partnerships represent opportunities for like-minded organizations, nonprofits and community groups to form an alliance with The Ithaca Voice for mutual promotion of our shared values, goals and business objectives. When you sponsor the Ithaca Voice, tens of thousands of our loyal readers will know that your company makes their favorite news source possible.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Interfaith Community Raises $15,000 for Cayuga Medical Center Employees

Spearheaded by members of Temple Beth-El, a fundraising campaign to thank the Cayuga Medical Center employees for their tremendous hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, raised more than $15,000. Several interfaith congregations and organizations in the Ithaca area, as well as many unaffiliated individuals, contributed to this fundraising effort. These include St. Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, First Baptist Church, First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, Ithaca Area United Jewish Community, New Life Presbyterian Church, and the Philoptochos Society.
Trumansburg, NY14850.com

Walk-ins welcome at Ithaca Mall, Trumansburg vaccine clinics

As eligibility expands and supplies of vaccine doses grow, Tompkins County is bringing vaccination clinics into the area’s neighborhoods. This coming week, that includes a pop-up clinic in Trumansburg, as well as at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Right now, Tompkins County has Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. The J&J vaccine is currently approved only for those 18 and older.
Ithaca, NYCornell Daily Sun

Jump on the Trend, Take a Friend to Ren’s!

If you’ve ever been inside an Asian supermarket, you’ll recognize that distinct smell that hits your nose right as you walk in the doors. It’s the combination of freshly butchered fish laying on ice at the seafood counter, and the lingering smell of cleaning supplies on the linoleum floor. While slightly pungent, that smell brings a certain sense of familiarity to my mind. It reminds me of the days I used to run through the snack aisle of 99 Ranch Market (the West coast version of H Mart) with my brother when we were young. That was the exact smell that hit my nose after walking into Ren’s Mart last winter.
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic May 18 for anyone 18+

The Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System, is announcing a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Shops at Ithaca Mall – Old Sears Building on Tuesday, May 18 from 8:15am - 3:00pm. This is a walk-in clinic for anyone 18 years and older. Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Cliff Street Retreat sails through PUD public information session

ITHACA, NY -- The proposed Cliff Street Retreat Planned United Development (PUD) faced few comments during its public information session on May 6, though neighbor Dave Nutter did have some concerns about the topography of the area. The project is proposed to include about 12 living units, boutique retail and...
Tompkins County, NYCitizen Online

Cosentino: The bountiful possibilities of container gardening

Saturday afternoon, after closing the store, I decided to take a relaxing ride. It had been a very long and tiring week. Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are high points in the florist’s year. Yes, it is tough, but it is exhilarating. I think that it is the “highs" of these weeks that keep me working. I headed to Ithaca for the Friends of Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca, HeatSmart Tompkins launch joint campaign for clean home energy

This is a community announcement from the Town of Ithaca and HeatSmart Tompkins. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—The Town of Ithaca is excited to partner with HeatSmart Tompkins on a Campaign for Clean Heating and Cooling that will run through August 2021. The campaign offers free assessments for energy improvements in homes and businesses, access to pre-vetted installers, and financial incentives. Participating buildings will see greater comfort, improved air quality, energy and cost savings, and greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The campaign supports the Town’s Green New Deal goal of an equitable transition to carbon neutrality by 2030.