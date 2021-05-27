Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Weekend Planner: 8 things to do this weekend

By Kristin Crawford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Miss Out On Weekend Events. Join Our Email List. The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County presents 4th Friday Gallery Night, a monthly self-guided tour of galleries, studios and art spaces featuring exhibitions of various artistic genres including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, photography, glass, metals, wood, ceramics, mixed media and more. 4th Fridays also include opening receptions, artist discussions, demonstrations, live music, wine, food and other art-related activities.

Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Trace Adkins at Wilson Center rescheduled for early 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to an unavoidable change in the touring schedule, the Trace Adkins tour is forced to reschedule the concert at the Wilson Center. The concert will now take place on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., rather than the previously scheduled date of Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Wilmington food truck makes modern-day sandwiches out of 1961 camper

Price range: $10-12 Type of food: Sandwiches/mobile deli. Tell us about you and your place: Nowadays GSB is operated by close friends, Kelly Ashline and Jessica Brotherton, out of a 1961 Serro Scotty trailer. "We set out to find the perfect food trailer that represented the style we had envisioned;...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

First brewery for Oak Island set to open soon

Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series highlighting construction projects in the Wilmington area to let readers know what is being built or renovated. What was here: The lot was empty. What is it? Michael Bartlett is opening Solar Brewing. Co., Oak Island’s first brewery. He is hoping...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Opa! Annual Greek Festival gets underway in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A popular annual Greek festival is underway in Wilmington. It’s happening at St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S. College Road, across from UNCW. On Friday, the line for the festival was already out onto the road just before 11 a.m. The festival...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

One Cargo District coffee shop to close, another plans to move in

This week will be your last chance to stop by Outpost Coffee Co. in Wilmington’s Cargo District. A post on social media said that the coffee shop will close permanently on its one-year anniversary, May 22. “We’ve had such an awesome year despite Covid and all the other craziness 2020...
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces 10th franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of Wilmington-based Bitty & Beau’s Coffee looks even brighter as they announce they are expanding into the Sunshine State. Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Fort Lauderdale, making it their 10th franchise location.
Southport, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
New Hanover County, NCStar News Online

Private tours: Explore the gardens of New Hanover County Arboretum

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers for New Hanover County at the Arboretum. Small groups are invited to schedule a private tour of our beautiful New Hanover County Arboretum. Your tour guide will typically be an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, there is no charge for the tour. Request a tour by visiting this website, https://arboretum.nhcgov.com/. You are always invited to take a self-guided tour, as we want our visitors to enjoy the beauty and educational components of the remarkable grounds of the Arboretum. Remember to check out the QR Codes in the garden mailboxes for information.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Food Truck Tracker: May 14-21

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Port City Daily publishes the Food Truck Tracker every Friday, so folks can know where to access the best mobile eats while planning their weekend activities. All schedules, which will run Friday to Friday, are subject to weather conditions and cancellations. The addresses of where the food...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These condos are for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.