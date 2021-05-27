Cape Fear Weekend Planner: 8 things to do this weekend

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers for New Hanover County at the Arboretum. Small groups are invited to schedule a private tour of our beautiful New Hanover County Arboretum. Your tour guide will typically be an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, there is no charge for the tour. Request a tour by visiting this website, https://arboretum.nhcgov.com/. You are always invited to take a self-guided tour, as we want our visitors to enjoy the beauty and educational components of the remarkable grounds of the Arboretum. Remember to check out the QR Codes in the garden mailboxes for information.