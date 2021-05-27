newsbreak-logo
Akin Gump Faces Solo's Lawsuit Over Contingency Fee Split

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington, D.C., solo practitioner is suing Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, saying the Am Law 100 firm cut him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees from a prominent contingency fee case he claims he referred to the firm. Gary Silversmith, in a suit filed late...

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contingency#Court Fees#D C Superior Court#Alm#Build#Hauer#Faces#Unlimited Access#Benefits#Free Access#Websites
