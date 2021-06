WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Schools and Cone Health announced plans on Tuesday to offer public school-based vaccine clinics for ages 16 and up beginning May 14. The news came a day after the Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 12-15. And while plans are not yet in place for inoculating the younger group through the school system, a blueprint for such an effort may be drawn soon, school and health officials said Tuesday.