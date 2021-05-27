EL5072 EtherCAT Terminal
The new EL5072 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff enables direct connection of up to two inductive displacement sensors, including transducers in LVDT and half-bridge designs or inductive angular position sensors in the RVDT version. This means that precise position and distance measurements, such as in process control or the control of joining processes, are possible in a compact, finely scalable and cost-effective format. The EL5072 measures just 12 mm wide for space-saving installation in the standard EtherCAT I/O system.www.ctemag.com