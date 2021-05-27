EL5072 EtherCAT Terminal

Flexjet opens a new private terminal at the Naples Municipal Airport. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, and Flexjet is the first and only company to be honored with its 16th FAA Diamond Award for Excellence. Flexjet's fractional jet ownership program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft-some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years-including the LXi Cabin Collection consisting of the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express and the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jet. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Challenger 300 and Challenger 605. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on Flexjet's innovative and flexible programs, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet.