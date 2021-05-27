Cancel
Satellites Show How Earth’s Water Cycle Is Ramping Up as Climate Warms

NASA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rate at which plants and the land surface release moisture into the air has increased on a global scale between 2003 and 2019. These processes are collectively known as evapotranspiration, and a new NASA study has calculated its increase by using observations from gravity satellites. By gauging the mass...

Environmentworldwildlife.org

New Data Shows Rangelands Make Up Half the World’s Land Surface – and Present a Severely Underutilized Opportunity to Address the Climate and Biodiversity Crises

MAY 26, 2021, Washington, D.C. – For the first time, a new Atlas surveys global rangelands, finding that these ecosystems make up 54% of the world’s terrestrial surface. Despite their key role in storing carbon, maintaining biodiversity, and supporting the livelihoods of millions of people, rangelands—which include grasslands, savannahs, deserts, shrublands and tundra often grazed by wildlife or domestic livestock—are seriously threatened and consistently overlooked.
Earth SciencePhys.org

How scientists are improving cold-region water and climate prediction models

The world is changing rapidly, and the past is no longer a guide to the future in terms of extreme events and floods. That's one of the findings from a paper on the Changing Cold Regions Network (CCRN), a summary of the research program that wrapped up in 2018 and which recently compiled many of its scientific advances in a special issue of the journal Hydrology and Earth System Sciences.
Environmentwrangellsentinel.com

Google Earth app shows time-lapse images that illustrate climate change

SAN RAMON, California (AP) - The Google Earth app is adding a new video feature that draws upon nearly four decades of satellite imagery to vividly illustrate how climate change has affected glaciers, beaches, forests and other places around the world. The tool is being billed as the biggest update...
Scienceslashdot.org

Satellites May Have Been Underestimating the Planet's Warming For Decades

The global warming that has already taken place may be even worse than we thought. That's the takeaway from a new study that finds satellite measurements have likely been underestimating the warming of the lower levels of the atmosphere over the last 40 years. Basic physics equations govern the relationship between temperature and moisture in the air, but many measurements of temperature and moisture used in climate models diverge from this relationship, the new study finds. That means either satellite measurements of the troposphere have underestimated its temperature or overestimated its moisture, study leader Ben Santer, a climate scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California, said in a statement.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How much water was delivered from the asteroid belt to the Earth after its formation?

The Earth contains between one and ten oceans of water, including water within the mantle, where one ocean is the mass of water on the Earth's surface today. With $n$-body simulations we consider how much water could have been delivered from the asteroid belt to the Earth after its formation. Asteroids are delivered from unstable regions near resonances with the giant planets. We compare the relative impact efficiencies from the $\nu_6$ resonance, the 2:1 mean motion resonance with Jupiter and the outer asteroid belt. The $\nu_6$ resonance provides the largest supply of asteroids to the Earth, with about $2\%$ of asteroids from that region colliding with the Earth. Asteroids located in mean motion resonances with Jupiter and in the outer asteroid belt have negligible Earth-collision probabilities. The maximum number of Earth collisions occurs if the asteroids in the primordial asteroid belt are first moved into the $\nu_6$ resonance location (through asteroid-asteroid interactions or otherwise) before their eccentricity is excited sufficiently for Earth collision. A maximum of about eight oceans of water may be delivered to the Earth. Thus, if the Earth contains ten or more oceans of water, the Earth likely formed with a significant fraction of this water.
San Diego, CASpaceRef

Chairwoman Johnson Statement on May 2021 Record-Breaking Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Levels

Today, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego released the May 2021 atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements. The data collected show the highest level of atmospheric carbon dioxide since accurate measuring began 63 years ago. These measurements, taken at NOAA’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, are instrumental in allowing us to determine how much emitted carbon dioxide – a potent greenhouse gas – is lingering in the atmosphere.
NASAtuipster.com

🌏 Happy #WorldOceansDay! Today we’re exploring how we use @NASAEarth satellites, boats, and even apps to understand how this massive source of life is changing with Earth's changing climate:

Take a deep breath. Feel the oxygen in your lungs. We have the ocean to thank for that! Over long time scales, between 50 and 70 percent of our planet's oxygen is produced by microscopic organisms... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Another successful flight 👏
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Global warming driving oxygen losses in Earth's freshwater lakes

June 1 (UPI) -- As Earth's climate continues to warm, oxygen supplies in freshwater lakes across the planet are steadily dwindling. According to a new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, surface level oxygen levels in major freshwater lakes have dropped an average of 5.5% over the last 40 years. In deep water, oxygen levels have dropped 18.6%.
Environmenttheenergymix.com

Climate Models May Underestimate Clouds’ Cooling Ability, Scientists Say

Standard climate modelling may underestimate the extent to which some types of clouds cool the atmosphere, according to a new paper in the journal Nature Climate Change that raises questions about a new generation of global models that predict faster future warming. The new research “aims to correct a ‘long-standing’...
IndustrySpaceRef

Local Lockdowns Brought Fast Global Ozone Reductions, NASA Finds

As the coronavirus pandemic slowed global commerce to a crawl in early 2020, emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) – which create ozone, a danger to human health and to climate – decreased 15% globally, with local reductions as high as 50%, according to a study led by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. As a result of the lower NOx emissions, by June 2020, global ozone levels had dropped to a level that policymakers thought would take at least 15 years to reach by conventional means, such as regulations.
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

CO2 in the air hits record high

Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth's atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday showed. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Greenhouse Gases Threaten Ocean Ecosystems: WMO

GENEVA - As it marks World Ocean Day, the World Meteorological Organization warns the continued rise of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere is threatening the ecosystems of the world's oceans. Carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas emitted from human activities, is the key driver of global warming. Scientists say CO2...