Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Great Events: Memorial Day Weekend Events

KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to celebrate the kickoff to Summer? St. Louis has a lot of things to do over the extended Memorial Day weekend. Sarah Thompson joined us on great day with a few events for you to check out.

www.kmov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Related
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Salt + Smoke opens fifth location in St. Louis' Ballpark Village

Baseball and barbecue fans alike have a new spot to kick back in Downtown St. Louis. Popular St. Louis-based barbecue chain Salt + Smoke opens its fifth location today. The restaurant, located in the base of the One Cardinal Way building in Ballpark Village, features a 5,500-square-foot first floor dining room, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex. Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said. The...
Saint Louis, MOKMBC.com

Budweiser celebrates American pride with new cans that raises money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced Monday that it’s “celebrating American pride all summer long” with the release of a new patriotic-themed line of cans. What makes the celebration even more patriotic is that $1 from every case sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant

Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m. Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Gym Centre Gets New Director

Pushed back a year because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Gym Centre’s longtime executive director is retiring and a new one is stepping into the role. Janine Block is now the executive director. Founded in 1973 by the mother of gymnastic prodigy, the St. Louis Gymnastics Centre has grown...