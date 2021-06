A St. Charles High School graduate will be heading to Harvard University in the fall, and among her many honors is a National Merit Scholarship. Evangeline Gilmer, who is set to graduate third in her class at St. Charles’s ceremony on Friday, May 28, was named one of 7,500 winners of the $2,500 scholarship. Each year, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. screens about 1.5 million qualifying students. Of those, only about 16,000 students will be named semifinalists based on their PSAT scores and other achievements.