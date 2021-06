Since 2013, the Abram Powell Foundation has been supporting both children and adults in the deaf community. Its stated mission is to offer support, training, or tools needed by the hearing impaired to overcome obstacles they otherwise may not be able to and live more fulfilling lives. To go along with this support, the foundation also sponsors, sources, and funds scholarships to provide the best learning opportunities for the hearing impaired, as it says there are fewer available to the deaf community. The foundation is named after Abram Powell, who overcame his hearing impairment to live a successful life.