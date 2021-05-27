Canbud Distribution Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Molecular Science Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Exchange for the closing of, and has completed its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") involving a share exchange transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pathway Health Services Corp. (formerly Pathway Health Corp.) ("Old Pathway") in exchange for common shares in the capital of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, Old Pathway became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the exchange of the subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") issued by Old Pathway in connection with the previously announced private placement offering of Subscription Receipts undertaken in connection with the Transaction as detailed in the Company's news release dated March 16, 2021. The Subscription Receipt offering was made through a syndicate of agents, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., and included iA Private Wealth Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc., for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,800,000. In accordance with the terms of the agreement governing the Subscription Receipts, the net proceeds of approximately $12.6 million were released to the Company upon completion of the Transaction.