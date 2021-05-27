Cancel
Canbud Distribution Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Molecular Science Corp.

MENAFN
 5 days ago

(MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canbud Distribution Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Molecular Science Corp. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that, on May 25, 2021, it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with Molecular Science Corp. (" MSC ") in respect of a proposed transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "), whereby the Corporation would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MSC by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. MSC is a privately held analytical science and services company, carrying on the business of testing cannabis and related pharmaceutical products.

