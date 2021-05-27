Shaping the New World of Work: Digital Opportunity Trust and IBM Team Up to Provide Digital and Career Skills for Youth in the Middle East and Africa

In the current global situation-burdened by, among others, a vast number of people without formal identification, digital leap, the need for health passports and contact tracking applications-providing private and secure digital identity for individuals, organizations and other entities is crucial. The emerging self-sovereign identity (SSI) solutions rely on distributed ledger technologies and verifiable credentials and have the potential to enable trustful digital interactions. In this human-centric paradigm, trust among actors can be established in a decentralized manner while the identity holders are able to own and control their confidential data. In this paper, we build on observations gathered in a field study to identify the building blocks, antecedents and possible outcomes of SSI ecosystems. We also showcase opportunities for researchers and practitioners to investigate this phenomenon from a wide range of domains and theories, such as the digital innovation ecosystems, value co-creation, surveillance theory, or entrepreneurship theories.