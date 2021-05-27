Shaping the New World of Work: Digital Opportunity Trust and IBM Team Up to Provide Digital and Career Skills for Youth in the Middle East and Africa
DOT will work with local organizations to help young people tap into IBM’s free Open P-TECH’s (ptech.org) career readiness curricula. The platform equips learners with competencies in foundational technologies used in all industries, such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, along with professional workplace skills like design thinking, teaming, and presentations.menafn.com