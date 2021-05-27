Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

By Michael Gibson
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest legends in the United States is of a giant bear/gorilla/hairy caveman like creature that lives by itself in uninhabited woods called Bigfoot. Many claim to have seen this creature. Others show proof of their encounter with grainy or blurry footage taken with a high definition camera. The legend has gotten so big for Okies that their state legislature has introduced a pretty big reward for capturing the elusive creature.

mix931fm.com
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bigfoot, TX
Government
City
Bigfoot, TX
City
Honobia, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Humphrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Capture#Legislature#Capture Bigfoot Alive#Hb 1648#Live Music#Camera#Proof#Uninhabited Woods#Okies#January#Lawmakers#Kids Stuff#Vendors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Aquarium Letting You Jump Into Their Shark Exhibit

So you always wanted to be surrounded by sharks. Well...here's your chance. I have to admit. On my bucket list of things to do in life is go cage diving with great white sharks in Australia. They fascinate me and I would love to get up close and personal with them. Sadly a trip to Australia can get kind of expensive. Now a trip to Oklahoma, that's more in my price range. Also, I won't need a cage.
Oklahoma Statehookem.com

Texas 4, Oklahoma 1: By eliminating Sooners, Longhorns stay alive at Big 12 Tournament

Thanks to a pair of veterans on the roster, history did not repeat itself for Texas on Thursday. Longhorns starter Tristan Stevens was steady over seven innings and Zach Zubia contributed three hits in a 4-1 win over Oklahoma at the Big 12 Tournament. The victory came the day after Texas, which shared the Big 12 regular season championship and is the No. 1 seed this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, opened the double-elimination tournament with a 5-1 loss to West Virginia.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

No. 1 seed Texas stays alive with 4-1 win over No. 5 seed Oklahoma

The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns rebounded from a disappointing Wednesday loss to beat the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners 4-1 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament at Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Right-hander Tristan Stevens led the way with a sparkling outing, pitching seven innings and allowing only...
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Texas Mom Arrested for Posing as Daughter at School Explains Why She Did It

An El Paso County woman who posed as her teenage daughter at the girl's middle school for nearly an entire day has taken to YouTube to explain why she did it. I saw the story this weekend after it was shared by our partners at News 10, and I'll admit that my mind went to weird places when I read the headline. What was this lady's deal? Was she crazy? Was she going to beat up a bully? Was she a creeper? Was she looking for attention?
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Royal Caribbean Has Reversed Their COVID Policy for TX and FL

With summer upon us, the vacation season we've all been waiting on is finally here! After spending an entire year locked away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it's safe to say that we are all pretty excited about taking a little time off to relax and reflect. Unfortunately, those who prefer to hit the open ocean luxuriously tucked away on a fabulous cruise ship have had a difficult time understanding just what they need to get on the boat. I am happy to report that at least one cruise line is making that process a lot easier.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Oklahoma Woman Who Shot Up McDonald’s for Closed Dining Room Sentenced to 15 Years

A woman's clear overreaction is ending up with her behind bars for a quite awhile. Last year we reported to you a story out of Oklahoma City. 32-year-old Gloricia Woody was upset that a McDonald's had their dining room closed. Now this happened in May of 2020. As we all remember, dining rooms were closed at many restaurants throughout the country at this time. I think McDonald's only opened up their dining rooms about a month ago right now.
Oklahoma StateJournal Record

Oklahoma Joe: What vaccine category are you in?

I recently walked into a small business but had forgotten to wear a mask. “I’m fully vaccinated,” I said to the clerk. “I am, too,” she replied. That seems to be a ritual being carried out at many places, not only by me but by others I know. Those of...
Nevada Stateraleightimes.com

Plan to Hit the Road this Summer with Songs that Capture the Spirit of Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / To celebrate the freedom of the open road and encourage travelers to make plans to explore the state's many personalities, Travel Nevada introduces tailored Spotify playlists that evoke the spirit of each of its 10 road trips. The playlists encourage travelers to lean into the dirt road anthems that define the state and its highways, byways, and backcountry gravel roads. To tune in, log in to Spotify and find Travel Nevada's profile at https://open.spotify.com/user/travelnevadaprofile.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Infrared imaging leaves invasive pythons nowhere to hide

WASHINGTON -- For more than 25 years, Burmese pythons have been living and breeding in the Florida Everglades where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystems. A new study shows that infrared cameras could make it easier to spot these invasive snakes in the Florida foliage, providing a new tool in the effort to remove them.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This City Will Pay You $20,000 to Move There

As the COVID-19 pandemic scatters people from some of America’s largest cities to suburbs, rural areas and smaller cities, there has been a great deal of media coverage about the fact that some locations will pay people to move there. Why? Probably to increase the tax base, eventually, after payments to move have run out. […]
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Distractify

Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident: "You Are Why People Get Killed"

Almost exactly a year after a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the cops on a Black man named Christian Cooper — after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park — yet another recording of a white person threatening to call police on a Black man for simply existing. This time, however, the disturbing series of events went down in San Francisco. And the delivery man questioned by a white resident is going viral for calling out the racist behavior.