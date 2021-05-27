Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

With summer upon us, the vacation season we've all been waiting on is finally here! After spending an entire year locked away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it's safe to say that we are all pretty excited about taking a little time off to relax and reflect. Unfortunately, those who prefer to hit the open ocean luxuriously tucked away on a fabulous cruise ship have had a difficult time understanding just what they need to get on the boat. I am happy to report that at least one cruise line is making that process a lot easier.