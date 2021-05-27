newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Time Matters: Companies Prioritizing Investments That Reduce Time-To-Value From Data

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

(MENAFN - RealWire) Growth strategy, customer expectations and competitive pressures are key drivers of investments in real-time data technologies with 90% planning an increase in the near-term. Less than a third of businesses define real time as a second or less. Those who do are better positioned for data-driven decision...

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Time Matters#Business Processes#Strategy Analytics#Business Strategy#Business Analytics#Business Intelligence#Menafn#Finance#Kx Report#Cmo#Ecommerce#Telecoms#Group#Kx Streaming Analytics#First Derivatives Plc#Financial Data#Investments#Real Time Data Analytics#Real Time Data Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssolutionsreview.com

Epicor Has Acquired KBMax to Help Customers Improve Sales Efforts

Epicor has acquired KBMax, a provider of visualization and configure price quote (CPQ) software. KBMax’s solutions will be marketed under the Epicor brand as an individual module in the company’s productivity suite but will also support business continuity for KBMax’s existing customers. The acquisition will provide Epicor customers with a bridge between sales and operation data and improve planning and production efforts.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base. Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Economygartner.com

Enterprise Architecture’s Role in Building a Data-Driven Organization

Organizational demands for data and analytics (D&A) are growing, but many EA and TI leaders remain focused on data management programs that aren’t linked to business priorities. Instead, they should leverage their unique enterprise view to ensure that decision makers have the data they need to drive business outcomes. Recent...
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

Leveraging Digital Employee Experience Management Software to Transform Today’s Dynamic Workplace

“Digital Employee Experience is too significant to measure by running a brief survey every now and then on a small user group, which is why this space is ripe for advancement. It needs to be measured factually, based on sound technical metrics and sentiment data, and at every step of the employee’s digital journey,” says Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexthink, in an exclusive interview with EnterpriseTalk.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Global Research Reveals Gen Z Prioritize Company Values

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEWIS, the global marketing agency, revealed findings from its new global research on Gen Z and the future of the workplace. Conducted in support of the global HeForShe movement, and the upcoming HeForShe Summit, this report shows the expectations Gen Z has of companies and CEOs. The findings reveal the importance of values and diversity programs in the workplace, with gender and race being the top priority.
Marketstearsheet.co

Data Snack: Inefficient cross-border payments are costing companies time and money

89 percent of financial executives said they lost money because of inefficient payment processing systems. A majority of people said they lost four to five percent of their revenue. Businesses with big ambitions can’t fully scale if they’re losing money working with clunky, antiquated systems to process international payments. A...
Businessarxiv.org

Big data and big values: When companies need to rethink themselves

In order to face the complexity of business environments and detect priorities while triggering contingency strategies, we propose a new methodological approach that combines text mining, social network and big data analytics, with the assessment of stakeholders' attitudes towards company core values. This approach was applied in a case study where we considered the Twitter discourse about core values in Italy. We collected more than 94,000 tweets related to the core values of the firms listed in Fortune's ranking of the World's Most Admired Companies (2013-2017). For the Italian scenario, we found three predominant core values orientations (Customers, Employees and Excellence) - which should be at the basis of any business strategy - and three latent ones (Economic-Financial Growth, Citizenship and Social Responsibility), which need periodic attention. Our contribution is mostly methodological and extends the research on text mining and on online big data analytics applied in complex business contexts.
Economynojitter.com

Conversational Data: Real-Timing Routing Is Table Stakes

The advanced capabilities of speech analytics and associated use cases are making enterprises wake up to the value held in call recordings, with our research showing that almost 76% of C-level executives regard voice data as “valuable” or “very valuable” to their organizations. However, despite the potentially game-changing ability to...
Businessenterpriseai.news

Alteryx Introduces Alteryx Ventures for Strategic Investments in Analytics and Data Science Companies

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2021 -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, announced the formation of Alteryx Ventures, a $50 million fund that will invest in companies with innovative technology and services that complement and expand Alteryx’s analytics and data science products and further its analytics process automation (APA) platform. Alteryx’s vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease-of-use.
Medical & Biotechthewealthrace.com

Aetion Raises Another $112M to Empower the Healthcare Industry with Data to Make Informed Decisions and Reduce the Time to Market

Whereas the expansion of massive knowledge and analytics assist companies perceive their prospects, serve higher adverts, and promote extra, in healthcare, these identical methodologies and applied sciences have an actual enduring, profound societal influence. Actual-world knowledge (RW) and real-world proof (RWE), made attainable by know-how, are being utilized by pharmaceutical firms and the healthcare ecosystem to develop, consider, implement, and optimize new therapy approaches. Aetion is the RWD and RWE platform that permits the healthcare system to harness the ability of knowledge to form the way forward for medication. The platform is designed to speed up the time to market with out compromising scientific rigor. For instance, the corporate partnered with the FDA to develop real-world analytics associated to COVID and vaccines.
Economyaithority.com

SpiderRock Partners With CloudQuant to Provide Historical Derivatives Data Access

SpiderRock Gateway Technologies and CloudQuant prove that access to large, complex, point-in-time historical data doesn’t have to be difficult. SpiderRock launched the Liberator API service which allows clients to skip the complex data onboarding process and simply use Microsoft Excel(™) or common programming languages to access data with one simple interface.
Marketsnewsparent.com

Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market Production by Type till 2025: AIBrain, Amazon, Anki, CloudMinds, Deepmind, Google, Facebook, IBM, Iris AI, Apple, Luminoso

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market:. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. This report studies the...
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

It’s time to shift from verifying data to authenticating identity

As fraudsters continue to develop increasingly sophisticated schemes that allow them to produce an apparent valid identity, either by stealing personal data or fabricating it themselves, organizations need to make a fundamental shift in their fraud-fighting strategies. Rather than performing authentication through a series of data point verifications, they should instead examine the linkages between all the identity markers holistically over time.
Businessnewsanyway.com

David Schmidt on Company Growth and Change Over Time

Often, people outside of the world of business tend to think about companies as being more or less static over time. They come to know a company for a particular service or offering, and that is typically how they think of it from that point forward. This idea of companies remaining essentially the same throughout their lifespan, however, is usually not representative of the ones that find long-term success. To explore this, we’ve looked to the work of David Schmidt, CEO of LifeWave, a leading health technology company. Examining how the company has changed over time can help illustrate the growth and evolution often showcased by successful organizations.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

It’s Time To Get Serious About CX Data And Technology

Great customer experience (CX) correlates to desirable customer interactions and, ultimately, to financial rewards. But Forrester’s CX research shows that few companies do CX well. There is a gap between the experiences that firms deliver and what their customers actually want. Most CX practices don’t have access to the right data to empathize with customers and their experiences — which is needed to close the gap. They:
Softwareaithority.com

Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services Announced, Delivers Advanced Resource Optimization Capabilities

Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, announced the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services. Created specifically for professional services organizations and marketing agencies, the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services addresses long-standing functionality gaps in non purpose-built work management applications and legacy professional services automation (PSA) software.
Softwareflanewsonline.com

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Breach Breakdown In Economies of Scale 2022-2031|| IBM Corp. and Oracle Corp.

The research study on global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market presents an extensive analysis of current Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software trends, market size, drivers, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software opportunities, challenges, and problems as well as key Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market segments. Further, in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market report, various definitions and classification of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software industry, applications and chain structure are discussed. In continuation with this data Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software report also covers the marketing strategies followed by Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software players, distributors analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software marketing channels, potential buyers and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software development history.