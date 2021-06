Students at Walnut Street Christian School in Avis received the Christian Character Award recently. The winners are chosen by the teacher and awarded to the person who has shown good conduct throughout the year and exemplified Christ in their attitude, in their hard work, and in their daily service to others. Winners are, from left, front, Carson Brooks, Keegan Tomb and Abby Sylvanio; middle, Ella Seyler, Myles Brooks, Malachi Dick and McKinzie Double, and back, principal Tom Krick, Acer Rosypal, Oakton Rosypal and Bruce Thomas.