Our Campaign to Save the Onaqui Horses of Utah

Deep in the Wasatch Mountains near Park City, Utah, Barbara Phillips and her husband, Mike, own 4,000 acres that is now known as Blue Sky. Barbara retired from her 20-plus-year career in the fitness industry in 2005 to help start the Lodge at Blue Sky, a premier resort — complete with horses. By 2015, Barbara had started Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation to give a home to horses in need, and purchased 17 acres exclusively for the rescue, Gracie’s Farm. Though Saving Gracie is a 501(c)(3) charity, Barbara currently provides most of the funding herself, including giving absolute top-notch care to the 25 rescue horses on the property. Gracie’s Farm is also home to rescued cows, other animals and a small farm, where guests at the Lodge can learn about farming and animal care. Such outreach has resulted in some donations to Saving Gracie, but while Barbara hopes to find more sustainable and expansive funding, she’s totally committed to making a difference — even if it’s just one horse at a time.