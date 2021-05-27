LOHS football boosters to host fundraiser June 6

It has been awhile, but in a couple of weekends the Oxford Lions Club will again take to the streets. Their White Cane sales will commence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. Lions volunteer will be out and about until Saturday, May 22. Like many local service groups, the Lions did not seek donations in 2020 because of COVID-19. Donations are used to help the blind, deaf and those in other need in our community. Volunteers will be located on M-24 and Drahner Road, Washington and Burdick streets, Baldwin and Oakwood and Baldwin and Seymour Lake roads. Pictured from the left are CJ Carnacchio, John Katona, Dave Morden, Bob Huston, Pauline Morden and Adam Bradfrod. Want to be a Lion? Contact us at 810-797-5840 or 248-628-1293 for info. Photo by D. Rush.