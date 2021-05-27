Cancel
Baseball

Future/Junior Future Games Trials: Outfielders

By PBR Alabama Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 13 days ago

The Future/Junior Future Games Trials took place this past Sunday, May 23rd, at Spain Park High School in Birmingham, AL. This event hosted a wide variety of players in different classes, ranging from 2022's-2026's at the event. All of these players aimed toward potentially earning an invite to the Future Games for 2023-2024 players, Junior Future Games for 2025-2026 players, and the Southeast Unsigned Senior Games for players in the 2022 class. All three of these events mentioned are prestigious events that are played at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA at the end of July.

