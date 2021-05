It could be the last game in an AC Milan shirt for Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu on Sunday, a journalist has confirmed. Milan head into the final game of the season against Atalanta knowing that only a win will guarantee a top four spot after a season in which they have led the league for most of the campaign. A slip-up from either Juventus or Napoli – or preferably both – would of course help the cause for Stefano Pioli’s men, but the feeling is that the game represents a crossroads in terms of the Rossoneri’s future.