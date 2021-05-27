newsbreak-logo
New Police Chief and School Principals Approved by Lubbock ISD

By Luke Matsik
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 2 days ago
The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees has approved appointments for the new Chief of Police for the Lubbock ISD Police Department and principals of 2 elementary schools. According to a Lubbock ISD news release, Ramon (Ray) Mendoza, the current Deputy Chief of Police for the Lubbock Police Department, has been selected as the new Lubbock ISD Police Department's Chief of Police. Mendoza began his 24+ year-long career in law enforcement back in 1997, serving as a patrol corporal/officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before eventually becoming the deputy chief. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Emphasis in Criminal Justice from Eastern New Mexico University back in 1996.

