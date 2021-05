The Tech Interactive starts welcoming back visitors for the first time in almost 15 months on May 29, and, as you might expect, there have been changes because of COVID-19. Masks are required inside, of course, and there are hand sanitizer stations and signs reminding visitors to keep parties separate, but that’s the norm just about everywhere right now. Most of the popular exhibits, like Body Worlds Decoded, Social Robots and the Tech Studio are open to visitors with virtually the same experience as before COVID. Some of the hands-on exhibits are still closed, though, including Birdly, the virtual reality flying experience; the BioTinkering Lab; the Exploration Gallery, where you could pilot a space suit; and the mission rooms in the CyberDetectives exhibit.