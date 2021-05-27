MN: Donnarumma’s fate a lesson to Calhanoglu – Milan have targets and strategies to replace him
The firm stance of AC Milan regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation serves as a warning to Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report. As MilanNews writes, the Donnarumma saga and his now inevitable exit shows that Milan have values of a sporting nature, that include various economic, social and decision-making implications and the strong will of the management proves that preserving economic credibility and identity comes above all else.sempremilan.com