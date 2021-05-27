newsbreak-logo
Sky: Milan not in talks with agent of Chelsea forward – younger profiles the priority

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 3 days ago

AC Milan's interest in Olivier Giroud does not seem to be as strong as some sources are suggesting, according to the latest from Sky. Calciomercato.com reported last night that Giroud is getting 'closer and closer' to joining the Rossoneri as Milan have reached an agreement in principle with the entourage of the 34-year-old on the basis of a two-year deal at around €4m net per season. Giroud is also house shopping ahead of a possible move.

sempremilan.com
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Abraham deserves a start with Tuchel tired of Werner

It’s no secret Chelsea has struggled in front of goal as of late, not being able to take golden opportunities to win or kill games off. The Blues have scored just three in the last five across all competitions. With the season ending in a month’s time, the transfer rumour mill is churning. Thomas Tuchel’s side is being linked with every big name striker under the sun, but there’s a young Englishman who should be given his chance before the season is out.
Soccersempremilan.com

Il Tempo: Mourinho appointment pushes Mkhitaryan towards Roma exit – Milan observing with interest

AC Milan remain interested in signing Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, according to a report. Mkhitaryan has had an excellent season for the Giallorossi in 2020-21, having racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 Serie A appearances so far this term. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is nothing to suggest that a renewal is imminent, leading to suggestions that the Armenia international could move on.
Premier Leaguethelaziali.com

Lazio Could Look to Sign Attacking Free Agents from Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Valencia This Summer

Lazio may be on the horizon of having its most notable roster turnaround in years. For months now, the Biancocelesti has been in the rumor mill with multiple defenders and midfielders for a possible transfer move over the upcoming summer transfer window. The Rome-based side is well in need of defensive reinforcements while its midfield could use a few additions for depth.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lens threaten Ozil's Fenerbahce for Chelsea striker Giroud

Lens have made a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The veteran centre-forward is off contract at the end of next month and not expected to be offered new terms by Chelsea. Le 10 Sport says Lens have made contact with Giroud's camp in recent weeks. Lens' board are putting...
Soccersempremilan.com

PM: Talented Real Madrid forward pushes to remain at Milan – his stay is now probable

AC Milan are trying to keep Brahim Diaz beyond the expiry of his loan spell at the end of the season, according to a report. Brahim Diaz joined Milan on a season-long dry loan from Real Madrid last summer and has so far amassed seven goals and five assists in 37 games across all competitions, including eight goal contributions in 24 league games with most being appearances off the bench.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Match report: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Against an Arsenal side who were resolute in defence, and having taken the lead with only quarter-of-an-hour played, could afford to keep bodies back, the Blues found it hard to play through them throughout. Kai Havertz missed our best chance of the first half with the game still scoreless and...
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
UEFACharlotteObserver.com

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
Premier LeagueESPN

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpools match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his teams top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchels happiness,...
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.