Sky: Milan not in talks with agent of Chelsea forward – younger profiles the priority

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.