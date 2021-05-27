Sky: Milan not in talks with agent of Chelsea forward – younger profiles the priority
AC Milan’s interest in Olivier Giroud does not seem to be as strong as some sources are suggesting, according to the latest from Sky. Calciomercato.com reported last night that Giroud is getting ‘closer and closer’ to joining the Rossoneri as Milan have reached an agreement in principle with the entourage of the 34-year-old on the basis of a two-year deal at around €4m net per season. Giroud is also house shopping ahead of a possible move.sempremilan.com