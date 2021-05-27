Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgeway, NC

Burnette family holds litter sweep

warrenrecord.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 1, descendants and friends of the Burnette family’s late grandparents and parents, John Henry Burnette, Hattie Burnette, Willie Burnette, Sr. and Helen Burnette, held an event to help keep a stretch of Ridgeway/Drewry Road in Drewry clean. The family adopted this stretch of highway in memory of...

www.warrenrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, NC
City
Olivia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Baseball Games#Volunteers#Sr#Ridgeway Drewry Road#Home#Bullocksville Park#Highway#Keepsake Memories#Drewry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Warrenton, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Educators' group gives grants to six women

WARRENTON — Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently presented awards to outstanding women who are pursuing degrees in education. These Gamma Chi Awards were given to fulfill one of the seven DKG purposes: “To endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, May 18

THE CREATIVE LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM of Granville County Senior Services is re-introducing programs for spring, and is gradually moving to in-person class offerings at the Granville County Senior Center in Oxford. Upcoming classes include “Eat Smart, Move More” (Wednesdays through May 26). Community awareness programs such as a “Look Back” at Granville County History (June 7, with local author Lewis Bowling) are also offered, as well as weekly interest groups such as “North Carolina, Our Home” (monthly) and “Games, Anyone” (Wednesdays). Instructors are also needed to round out the class schedule. For more details or to register, please contact Marilyn Howard, CLL Coordinator, at 919-693-1930 or at marilyn.howard@granvillecounty.org.
Warren County, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Warren County Record

AGAPE is getting ready for its annual Share-A-Christmas program, which provides hundreds of local kids with Christmas presents each year. “Last year we provided Christmas gifts to over 600 kids, and we are expecting that number to be even higher this year,” said Michelle Bernth, AGAPE executive director. “This program is the largest Christmas program in the area, and without AGAPE, these kids would not have presents to open on Christmas morning.”
Warrenton, NCwarrenrecord.com

Warrenton Animal Clinic to move into former auto supply building

Drs. Chris and Amy O’Malley are working to renovate the former Auto Supply Company of Warrenton on E. Macon Street to become the new home of Warrenton Animal Clinic’s small animal practice. The husband and wife team began their veterinary practice in Raleigh in 1999 before moving to the Inez...
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Health department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Warren County Health Department will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. • A second dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held at the health department on Tuesday, May 11. To make an appointment, call 252-257-1185. • A Janssen-Johnson & Johnson (one shot) vaccine clinic will be held on...
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Interest survey for local 4-H show and sale underway

Warren County Cooperative Extension is conducting a survey to determine interest in establishing a 4-H livestock show and sale in the local area. Matthew Place, livestock and field crop agent, said that Warren County is one of the four counties involved in the area 4-H show and sale. The other counties are Franklin, Granville and Vance.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride will be May 15

The 1st Annual Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride has been rescheduled .for Saturday, May 15 at the Henderson Moose Lodge, 554 N. Williams St. Proceeds will benefit Cub Scout Pack 605 of Henderson, which includes several Warren County residents. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at...