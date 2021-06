Art kits are a great option for keeping children occupied while traveling, whether on a road trip, flying internationally, or zipping across the country on an Amtrak train. Art-making will not only keep their hands busy but also encourage kids to express themselves and build motor skills in fun and engaging ways. You could purchase supplies piece by piece, but art kits are a cost-effective way to get lots of tools and materials at once. We’ve found the best products when it comes to being portable, easy to use on the go, nontoxic, and well organized; read on to learn more.