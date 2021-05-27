Sky: Milan aiming to alter Tomori deal – amount, formula and loan extension considered
AC Milan do not consider Olivier Giroud to be a priority target and have not spoken to his agents at present, according to a report. Luca Marchetti spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) about the current Milan market and confirmed how there are situations that the Rossoneri management must tackle one step at a time. At the moment, the first priority is to sign Fikayo Tomori outright from Chelsea after a fantastic loan spell at the club, but even with top four secured Milan wish to see if it is possible to alter the deal.sempremilan.com