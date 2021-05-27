Sky: Milan aiming to alter Tomori deal – amount, formula and loan extension considered

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan will likely miss out on a large chunk of sales revenue this summer as three loan deals are currently at risk of not getting the players redeemed. Andrea Conti at Parma, Mattia Caldara at Atalanta and Diego Laxalt at Celtic FC seem set to return to Milan in the coming month as neither particularly impressed and all their sides either underperformed (Celtic and Parma) or performed well without the help of the player (Atalanta). None of the players look like they could hold down a position at Milan as Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez respectively would be the starters in those positions.