Damon Michels graduated from George Washington University with a degree in finance and accounting. After being a financial controller, he started his real estate career in 2004 and later built The Damon Michels Team with two offices in Narberth and Rittenhouse Square. With his background in finance, he has exceptional tools to help negotiate real estate transactions. Damon continuously strives to be the premier real estate agent on the Main Line and Center City while providing his expertise and remarkable services to all of his clients.