SempreMilan writers recap the 2020-21 season: Best player, goal, signing and more

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss at least the next two games and could be out for the season. Milan will certainly be feeling a lot better about their chances of a top four finish after Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Juventus in Turin, a victory that not only moved them back into the Champions League places but ensured that the Rossoneri now have the edge on head-to-head over both Juve and Napoli which could be crucial if points are tied come the end of the season.