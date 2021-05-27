SempreMilan writers recap the 2020-21 season: Best player, goal, signing and more
The 2020-21 season finally came to a close on Sunday night as AC Milan secured a return to the Champions League, so the time for reflections and assessments has come. The Rossoneri’s 2-0 victory in Bergamo against Atalanta last weekend to achieve a second-placed finish was a fitting way to conclude a positive campaign overall, even though there were plenty of ups and downs, particularly in the year 2021.sempremilan.com