TV Series

'Friends: The Reunion' Images: The Cast Is Back Together

By ScreenCrush Staff
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Matt Leblanc
David Schwimmer
James Corden
Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox
Matthew Perry
Lisa Kudrow
#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Sitcom#Classic Episodes#Famous Fans#Stars#Host James Corden#Runway#Table Readings
'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer Features a Cast Trivia Game and Emotional Table Reads

If you weren't already excited for Friends: The Reunion, you sure will be now!. HBO Max released the official trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special on Wednesday, which features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back on the set that started it all. Along with a few special guests, the cast reunites to discuss everything from their casting process to whether Ross Geller (Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Aniston) were really on a break.
‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
Tyla

Friends Reunion: Watch The Painful Moment Matt Le Blanc Dislocates His Shoulder

Friends reunion had us in tears pretty much the whole of yesterday, as the show aired on HBO and Sky. And while most of the time those tears were down to the sweet, sweet nostalgia of seeing Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston reunite on screen, there was one moment when they were likely caused by something a lot more... errr.. gruesome.
18 Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the 'Friends' Reunion Special

After waiting so many (many, many, many) years, we finally got the Friends reunion we always wanted. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry returned to Stage 24 for Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, and it was everything we hoped for and more.
The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
Watch Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Hilariously Recreate Friends Dance "The Routine"

That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an iconic moment from Friends. No, it wasn't her bestie and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, or even her onscreen husband Matthew Perry, who she recently teamed up with for HBO Max's Friends reunion. Instead, it was none other than Ed Sheeran, who joined Courteney for a performance of "The Routine." The intricate dance was first performed by Courteney's character Monica Gellar and her brother Ross Gellar, who was portrayed by David Schwimmer in the long-running...
'Friends: The Reunion' Was Almost as Big as 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max

How big was “Friends: The Reunion” for HBO Max? Almost superhero-big, according to third-party data. “Friends: The Reunion” was watched by an estimated 29% of U.S. streaming households on May 27, the first day of its release, as measured by TVision, a connected-TV analytics provider. Viewers of the special on HBO Max were 55.4% female, and more than 50% were in the 35-54 age demo.
Friends co-creator says Ross Geller made big 'mistake' when he and Rachel was 'on a break'

'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman has insisted Ross Gellar made a big "mistake" when he and girlfriend Rachel Green were "on a break". The 64-year-old writer - who developed the show with her friend David Crane, with whom she also executive produce alongside Kevin Bright - has weighed in on the long-running fan debate about whether or not David Schwimmer's alter ego Ross and his girlfriend Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) were actually "on a break" when he slept with another woman following a fight between the characters.