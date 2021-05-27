Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

HUD awards $30 million grant to Housing Authority, City of Fort Myers

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla. (May 26, 2021) – The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) and the City of Fort Myers have been awarded a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund a major revitalization project within the greater Dunbar community.

