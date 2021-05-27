Draft League Scouting Notes - May 26

The Georgia Tech Beesball team gave a lot of fight to the Vanderbilt Commodores over two games this past weekend. They took the national no. 4 seed down to the wire on multiple occasions, but could not get the job done. While disappointing, there is certainly a lot of potential for next year’s squad to host a regional (and maybe even get out of one). One pitcher, a designated hitter, and two position players for the Jackets made the Nashville regional all-tournament team. P Andy Archer represented as a result of his complete game shutout against Indiana State, while DH Drew Compton was placed on the team for his 4 home runs and 7 hits on the weekend. In the field, Luke Waddell’s no strikeout performance allowed him to be chosen at the SS position, with 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy being recognized for his over .500 batting average. The loss is tough, but the recognition is well-deserved. Congratulations, Jackets!