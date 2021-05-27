Cancel
Baseball

Draft League Scouting Notes - May 26

 13 days ago

Trenton starter RHP JP Williams (Nova Southeastern) was lights-out on the mound in the Thunder’s first home contest at Rider University, striking out six and scattering three hits over four scoreless frames. The fast-working, up-tempo-delivery right-hander showed advanced command of his low-90s fastball, spotting it to both sides of the plate in the outing, and he dominated same-sided hitters with his slider, a swing-and-miss offering that he throws with power and big, sharp horizontal action. RHP Keith Gabrielson’s (Princeton) imparted nice cutting action on his low-90s fastball while allowing one hit over the final three frames.

