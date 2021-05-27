Sky: 56-goal Atalanta star eyed as potential replacement for Calhangolu as Milan stand firm

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAC Milan have made their stance clear regarding the future of Hakan Calhanoglu with his contract set to expire, a journalist has claimed. Luca Marchetti spoke live in the Sky Italia studio (via MilanNews) and gave a round-up on the Rossoneri’s current situation heading into the summer market, including the fact that the club are exploring the potential modification of the option to buy deals for Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali.

UEFACharlotteObserver.com

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAESPN

Toothless Milan blow top-four chance with Cagliari stalemate

May 16 (Reuters) - AC Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 Serie A draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday. Victory over the 16th-placed Sardinians would have assured Milan of a top-four...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
UEFAYardbarker

Ordine questions Calhanoglu: “These are the matches that show who is a champion and who is not”

Journalist Franco Ordine has claimed that Hakan Calhanoglu isn’t worth the contract he is demanding, and that a top four finish now seems unlikely. After having scored 12 goals in the three games leading up to last night’s fixture against an already safe Cagliari side, Milan knew they simply needed to win to secure a return to the Champions League, but they failed to even do that.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan player ratings for draw against Cagliari – eight players score below 6

Tuttosport did not hold back with their player ratings after AC Milan’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Cagliari on Sunday night. The newspaper (via MilanNews) judged that Gianluigi Donnarumma was the best on the field for Milan as he got a score of 7.5 out of 10, embellishing his 250th appearance in the Rossoneri shirt with two decisive saves.
UEFAYardbarker

Dalot insists Milan are ‘not happy’ after Cagliari draw and pledges response: “We played badly”

Diogo Dalot has admitted he and his AC Milan team-mates are disappointed with their performance against Cagliari but pledged to come out fighting next Sunday against Atalanta. Milan missed out on the chance to secure a return to the Champions League after seven long years as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari. A simple victory over the 16th-placed team would have assured Milan of a top four finish, but they could not find the imagination needed to break down the away side.
Soccerliveonscore.com

Atalanta vs AC Milan Preview and Prediction Live stream Serie Tim A 2021

Arena: Gewiss Stadium (Bergamo) Atalanta vs AC Milan match is going to be held on 23-th May at Gewiss Stadium (Bergamo) It’s a very interesting football match in LaLiga Santander. They will try to show us their best skills, combinations and tactics to win this match. The table position of...
UEFAYardbarker

Pioli admits Milan ‘lacked choices, quality and rhythm’ against ‘all behind the ball’ Cagliari – video

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has insisted his side lacked the quality and rhythm to break down a Cagliari side who came and parked the bus at San Siro. Milan knew that a win against an already-safe Cagliari side would have been enough to secure a first Champions League berth in over seven years, but they froze under the lights of San Siro and ended up drawing 0-0, meaning a final game shootout remains on Sunday.
UEFAYardbarker

Pioli believes Milan suffered from ‘pressure and tension’ and admits ‘a bit of everything’ went wrong vs. Cagliari

Head coach Stefano Pioli believes his Milan side suffered most from ‘pressure and tension’ which produced a performance lacking in ‘pace and quality’. Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
UEFAYardbarker

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Quick Tips: What bets are we placing?

There is a lot of action in the world of football today, with action in the Serie A, LaLiga, and the English Premier League, and here are our simple bets!. The Reds will be in a buoyant mood after their 4-2 success at Old Trafford which keeps their top-four dream very much alive. Relegated West Brom have little to play for but pride. The Baggies are winless in four games (D2, L2), with both defeats seeing them lose the first half by 2+ unanswered goals, while Liverpool is unbeaten in seven and should claim a priceless three points here.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli: Cagliari will be tough opponents

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says they cannot afford to slip up against Cagliari. Cagliari are involved in the race for survival and are five points clear of Benevento, who are third from the bottom. "We play at home, and it can only help us. We know it's an important...