Sky: 56-goal Atalanta star eyed as potential replacement for Calhangolu as Milan stand firm

There is a lot of action in the world of football today, with action in the Serie A, LaLiga, and the English Premier League, and here are our simple bets!. The Reds will be in a buoyant mood after their 4-2 success at Old Trafford which keeps their top-four dream very much alive. Relegated West Brom have little to play for but pride. The Baggies are winless in four games (D2, L2), with both defeats seeing them lose the first half by 2+ unanswered goals, while Liverpool is unbeaten in seven and should claim a priceless three points here.