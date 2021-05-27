Sky: 56-goal Atalanta star eyed as potential replacement for Calhangolu as Milan stand firm
AC Milan have made their stance clear regarding the future of Hakan Calhanoglu with his contract set to expire, a journalist has claimed. Luca Marchetti spoke live in the Sky Italia studio (via MilanNews) and gave a round-up on the Rossoneri’s current situation heading into the summer market, including the fact that the club are exploring the potential modification of the option to buy deals for Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali.sempremilan.com