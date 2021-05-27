Cancel
Premier League

Man Utd loanee Dalot reflects on ‘very positive year’ at Milan and reveals what he learned from Ibra

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiogo Dalot has reflected on a ‘very positive year’ at AC Milan on loan from Manchester United, but gave little away about his future. The 22-year-old was shipped out on loan to Milan by Manchester United last summer on a season-long dry loan, and with the end of the season having come upon us it is time to resolve the defender’s future. While Dalot has struggled for consistent starts in Serie A, he has found plenty of playing time and this has led to suggestions that Milan could look to keep him.

Stefano Pioli
Diogo Dalot
