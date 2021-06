Russia’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, has said for CNBC that digital currencies will be the future of financial systems, as the economy moves online. There is a need for fast, cheap payment systems, and central bank digital currencies can fill that gap, she told CNBC in an exclusive interview. Moscow published a consultation paper on a digital rouble in October 2020 and aims to have a prototype ready by the end of 2021. Pilots and trials could start next year, Nabiullina said.