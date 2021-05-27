‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

newsbreak-logo
After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

TV SeriesWUSA

'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer Features a Cast Trivia Game and Emotional Table Reads

If you weren't already excited for Friends: The Reunion, you sure will be now!. HBO Max released the official trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special on Wednesday, which features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back on the set that started it all. Along with a few special guests, the cast reunites to discuss everything from their casting process to whether Ross Geller (Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Aniston) were really on a break.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 93.1

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
ava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
TV Seriesnewsverses.com

‘Buddies’ co-creators say sitcom’s lack of range wasn’t intentional

The creatives answerable for bringing “Buddies” to life on the small display screen are talking up in regards to the present’s lack of range. Sequence creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and government producer Kevin Shiny referenced the sitcom’s all-White solid and stated if the present had been to have premiered immediately, the solid can be totally different.
TV Seriesava360.com

'Friends' Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, Mishaps & More: Revelations from The Reunion | PEOPLE

Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 93.1

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 93.1

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends: The Reunion Fans Have Turned Matt LeBlanc Into an Irish Uncle Meme

Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Friends: The Reunion' Was Almost as Big as 'Wonder Woman 1984' on HBO Max

How big was “Friends: The Reunion” for HBO Max? Almost superhero-big, according to third-party data. “Friends: The Reunion” was watched by an estimated 29% of U.S. streaming households on May 27, the first day of its release, as measured by TVision, a connected-TV analytics provider. Viewers of the special on HBO Max were 55.4% female, and more than 50% were in the 35-54 age demo.