We have been waiting to find more out about Dying Light 2 for some time, over the next few months it seems like we will be getting more news on the overall world of Dying Light 2 from Techland. In the most recent Q&A, the dev team talks about the main character, features coming to the world, the possibilities of returning characters, and more! There is also the possibility of us seeing more news on this game during the E3 2021 live stream event.