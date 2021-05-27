Three-vehicle accident

The exterior of Keeter Rooker Produce on U.S. 1 in the Ridgeway area sustained damage from an unknown vehicle shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7. According to a report filed by State Trooper S.E. Fuller of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 1 when it ran off the road to the left, striking the produce building owned by John Kilian of the Ridgeway area. The vehicle then fled the scene. The unknown vehicle was estimated to be traveling at 20 miles per hour at the time of impact.