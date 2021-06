Ford has announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms at its online Capital Markets Day, alongside a pledge to ramp up its connectivity capabilities and EV investment drive. The firm expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2030, and, under the new Ford+ strategy, has boosted its EV development spending to more than $30bn ($21.2bn) by 2025. This will fund the conception of a pair of new modular EV platforms, as well as an array of battery technologies that could reduce manufacturing costs, increase usability and minimise environmental impact.