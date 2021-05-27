Buffalo Soldiers taught horsemanship at segregated West Point. Soon a statue will honor their service.

The Chesterfield County Memorial Ceremony, sponsored by Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, will be held on Monday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, 10011 Iron Bridge Road. The ceremony to honor those who have served is free and members of the public are encouraged to participate. Representatives of veteran organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties have been invited to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial wall in front of the 1917 historic courthouse. The event will include a tribute honoring Sgt. Joseph Albert Owens, who was killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 23, 1983. A plaque will be placed on the Chesterfield County Veterans Memorial in memory of Sgt. Owens, who is buried at Salem Baptist Church.