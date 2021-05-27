Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Buffalo Soldiers taught horsemanship at segregated West Point. Soon a statue will honor their service.

By Michael E. Ruane
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Tex. — Late into the night, in his studio on Avenue X, surrounded by props and tools and diagrams of the human form, sculptor Eddie Dixon worked on the Buffalo Soldier’s face. It was the hardest part of the equestrian statue he was making for the U.S. Military Academy...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point Cemetery#Black People#The Buffalo Soldier#The U S Military Academy#African American#Army Maj#The West Point Museum#Native Americans#White Cavalry#Agent Orange Health Club#American Bison#Corps Of Cadets#Horsemanship#Segregated West Point#Buffalo Soldier Morale#Horseback#Sculptor Eddie Dixon#White Army Officers#Light Brown Clay#Lubbock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryNews-Herald

Meet Your Neighbor: Chelsea Zerman graduates from West Point, continues service

CLYDE - Clyde High School 2014 graduate Chelsea Zerman made history when she became the only female from Clyde to gain acceptance to United States Military Academy-West Point. Although it was Chelsea’s academic and athletic skills that won her a spot at the academy, she entered its halls swathed in her hometown’s deep historic heritage and buoyed by community support.
Durham, NCRaleigh News & Observer

After 100 years, soldiers no longer segregated on Durham’s WWI memorial

For 100 years, the World War I memorial in Durham served as a constant reminder of a different and more unequal era in American history. The stone pillar was both a monument to those who lost their lives, and to a time when not even their ultimate sacrifice could make men equal in the eyes of the country they died serving.
Dana, INmymixfm.com

Veterans honored for their service, fallen soldiers remembered

DANA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Bona Cemetery and local Hoosiers honored, celebrated and remembered the lives of military men and women during Memorial Day weekend. Over 200 military veterans remains are buried at the cemetery including Thomas J. Harris who fought in the Civil War. Two years ago cemetery staff say Harris’s tombstone became hard to read but thanks to Veterans Affairs, the headstone was replaced just in time for Memorial Day.
Chase County, KSEmporia gazette.com

Fallen soldiers honored by community during Monday morning service

This Memorial Day consisted of reflecting on the lives of fallen servicemen and women during a ceremony held at the Slope Park sale barn on Monday morning. The service started with a flag-raising by the Chase County All Veterans Committee Colorguard, with consisted of veterans from Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Korea.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Fallen heroes honored at first public service at Soldiers' Memorial Museum

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soldiers' Memorial Museum in downtown St. Louis held its first public Memorial Day service a year after 2020's tribute was canceled due to COVID-19. Emotions were running high as multiple wreaths were spread out in different locations to honor fallen men and woman who served our country. The American Legion 11/12 District read out more than 1,000 names of those lost.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Soldier sacrifice honored with Sunday services

TEXARKANA, Ark.— A surprisingly mildly cool, late May breeze gave a pleasant flutter to many red, white and blue U.S. flags, speckling wide areas of Memorial Gardens cemetery Sunday. Besides giving life to the national colors, the inviting weather also attracted at least 50 to 60 local residents to the...
Olive Branch, MSDeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch tribute honors soldiers for Memorial Day

Cannon fire, bagpipes, poppies, a helicopter and a chorus of gratitude to the American Soldier filled Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. The 10th annual tribute hosted by the Olive Branch Knights of Columbus welcomed veterans and their families along with the DeSoto County community to join in honoring members of the armed forces.
Dixon County, NENorfolk Daily News

Dixon County soldier honored for Civil War service

DIXON — More than 80 years ago, a U.S. soldier was laid to rest in a small rural cemetery near Dixon. Last weekend, Jeremiah Sullivan and his time of military service were recognized with a special service as the last Civil War soldier to be buried in Dixon County. The...
Duncansville, PAMirror

Honor guard salutes fallen soldiers

The crack of gunfire and notes of the bugle echoed across the hills Monday as the Blair County VFW Honor Guard paid its respects to fallen comrades. The honor guard gathered for a ceremony in the crisp mid-morning hours of Memorial Day at the Carson Valley Church of the Brethren cemetery in Duncansville before continuing on to six additional resting places of fallen American heroes.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

COLUMN: Honor our soldiers who fought

Memorial Day has come and gone. It is my hope that many of Cody’s citizens took the time to remember those that served in the armed forces of these United States since the founding of these United States of America 245 years ago. Were it not for the men and...
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

County to honor fallen soldier on Memorial Day

The Chesterfield County Memorial Ceremony, sponsored by Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, will be held on Monday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, 10011 Iron Bridge Road. The ceremony to honor those who have served is free and members of the public are encouraged to participate. Representatives of veteran organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties have been invited to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial wall in front of the 1917 historic courthouse. The event will include a tribute honoring Sgt. Joseph Albert Owens, who was killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 23, 1983. A plaque will be placed on the Chesterfield County Veterans Memorial in memory of Sgt. Owens, who is buried at Salem Baptist Church.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Fallen soldiers honored at Graceland Cemetery

Dozens of Crestonians were at Graceland Cemetery on Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. Gary O’Daniels, VFW 1797 post commander, presided over the ceremony. O’Daniels served the Eighth Engineer Battalion in Vietnam as a combat engineer. “From the death of Major General...
West Dundee, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Thank you for your service': Volunteers honor veterans at West Dundee cemetery

Row by row, they combed the grave markers, seeking out names of military veterans. "Thank you for your service," Dale Bramer would say every time they found one, then poke a hole in the ground. Friend of 65-plus years Dennis Colborn would fill that hole with an American flag. Marker by marker, row by row they searched for names that matched the list Colborn's wife Marge carried.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

West Point updates, nominees

Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, has announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York:. Nathan Batta, son of Nick and Faith Batta of Batesville. A member of Batesville High School’s...
Militarymonroecopost.com

Ceremony to honor Sullivan Campaign soldiers

A ceremony and education talk will center around the Revolutionary War soldiers killed in the Boyd-Parker Ambush of September 1779 at 2 p.m. May 29 in Mount Hope Cemetery. Local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution will gather in Section BB off of Grove Road to present the history of the ill-fated Sullivan’s Campaign, and the ambush of 17 Continental scouts who were captured and killed by Seneca Indians.
Washington County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Candle lighting event to honor fallen soldiers

To honor Washington County soldiers who gave their lives to protect our freedom, the Prestwick Preservation Society will host a candle lighting event at Prestwick Preservation Park, 3023 Prestwick Road, Leroy, May 31 at 6 p.m. If you have family or military members you wish to honor, please bring your memorabilia and battery operated candles only, pick your spot in […]