Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap(R)Index. The company will join the index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year. In addition, companies on the index are automatically included in appropriate growth and value style indexes; membership for Russell indexes are determined by FTSE Russell based primarily on objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Investment managers and institutional investors rely on Russell indexes as benchmarks for active investment strategies. In the announcement, WTER noted that an estimated $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. “We are honored to be included in the Russell MicrocapIndex,” said The Alkaline Water Company president and CEO Richard A. Wright in the press release. “Joining the Nasdaq exchange two and a half years ago brought our company visibility in the investment community. Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index will only heighten the awareness of our stock on Wall Street. According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum and flavored waters. Our clients, consumers and shareholders are all important to us, and we’re working hard to add value for each of them.”