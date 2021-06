COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina governors order to allow choice of wearing masks in schools many schools are coming out and saying, "not yet". Richland One's superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon, sent out an email late Tuesday night saying that the mask requirement for students and staff would stay in place. This after, earlier in the day, Lexington-Richland Two said they would continue to wear to have their staff and students wear masks in school and on the school busses.