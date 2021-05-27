Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

african-markets.com
 13 days ago

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc is general business and special risks insurance underwriting company. The Company is organized into two segments: General Insurance Business and CHI Capital Ltd. EXCLUSIVE OFFER. Get FULL ACCESS to AFRICAN MARKETS for 5$. Subscribe today and get full access to detailled COMPANY PROFILES, LIBRARY and MARKET...

www.african-markets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Underwriting#Listed Companies#Market Research#Business Research#Chi Capital Ltd#African#Market Activity#Shareholding#Financial Statements#Exclusive Offer#Annual Reports#Overview#African Markets#Dividends#Interactive Chart#Research Papers#Today#Downloads#Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase:9 June 2021. Number...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - SENIOR plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group (AIM: BRH), announces the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies. Further to the announcement on 3 December 2020 regarding the block admission of 766,138 ordinary shares of 2p each in the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Senior plc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â KEY INFORMATION. (a)Â Â...
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNS) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The Company was formed...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Extends Rally

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) continues to see upward momentum and is trading higher in the opening session on Wednesday. In the opening session, CTIC stock is up by 1% at $2.43. The stock has traded 125K shares compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock opened at $2.43 and moved in a range of $ 2.4200 – 2.4700.
Public Healthfinancialadvisoriq.com

RIAs Optimistic About Growth Post-Covid Pandemic

Registered investment advisor firms are coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic with a more confident prospect for the industry as well as their own firms, while their client base is sometimes different from what they’re used to, according to a new report. RIAs are more optimistic about the channel overall:...
Financial ReportsCision

AGM update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Ahead of Gulf Keystone's Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021, the Company is announcing the following information. Total voting rights. At the close of business on 8 June 2021, Gulf Keystone had 213,731,117 common shares of $1.00...
Businessmissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Announces Plans to Join Russell Microcap Index

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap(R)Index. The company will join the index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year. In addition, companies on the index are automatically included in appropriate growth and value style indexes; membership for Russell indexes are determined by FTSE Russell based primarily on objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Investment managers and institutional investors rely on Russell indexes as benchmarks for active investment strategies. In the announcement, WTER noted that an estimated $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. “We are honored to be included in the Russell MicrocapIndex,” said The Alkaline Water Company president and CEO Richard A. Wright in the press release. “Joining the Nasdaq exchange two and a half years ago brought our company visibility in the investment community. Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index will only heighten the awareness of our stock on Wall Street. According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum and flavored waters. Our clients, consumers and shareholders are all important to us, and we’re working hard to add value for each of them.”
Marketsreportsgo.com

EMV Cards Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The report titled, EMV Cards market has adopted an organized way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. It provides a comprehensive EMV Cards market analysis comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including EMV Cards market growth drivers, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, with a key focus on not only the global market but also the regional market. In a chapter-wise format, the EMV Cards market share report evaluated the global supply and demand trends in the market, including the significant insights and graphical representation.
Technologyrivertonroll.com

Comparing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology...
Industrybostonnews.net

Freight Logistics Brokerage Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Freight Logistics Brokerage market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Freight Logistics Brokerage industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
Stockscom-unik.info

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Appoints Claire Bramley As Chief Financial Officer

Mark Culhane to Step Down After Three and a Half Years of Distinguished Service. Teradata the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Bramley succeeds Mark Culhane, who will be stepping down as CFO on June 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, Culhane will continue to be employed until June 30, 2021. As CFO, Claire will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for leading Teradata’s financial organization, information technology, analytics and security, enterprise risk, and enterprise strategic sourcing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Marketsthelogic.co

BDC Capital launches $300M growth fund

The fund from the Business Development Bank’s venture capital arm will co-invest in late-stage scaling companies in any industry. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic messages from The Logic Inc. containing news, updates, offers or promotions...