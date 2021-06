By now, fans of Netflix's adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy have had time to process the news. That while the JL universe will continue with a live-action take on Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu's villain-focused Supercrooks, Jupiter's Legacy itself won't be seeing a second season and will potentially be retooled down the road. After the news hit, series star Josh Duhamel (Transformers) took to Instagram for a tongue-in-cheek post showing off his "#sexysantasummer" bod while talking about being "dumped" by Netflix and looking for Hulu to hit him up. This time around, Duhamel offers a lengthier post where he thanks the streaming service as well as the cast & crew for their support even though the series was "ending prematurely."