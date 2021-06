Jordan-based online classifieds marketplace OpenSooq raised US$ 24 million in a round. The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF) announced a US$ 15 million investment in the round. The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund is a Jordanian Limited Public Shareholding Company formed in 2017 as a partnership between the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which owns 90% of the company, and 16 conventional and Islamic Jordanian banks, which own the remaining 10%. The company was registered per Jordan Investment Fund Law number 16 for 2016, and its formation is an outcome of the Jordanian Saudi Cooperation Council and the MOU, signed between the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Jordan Investment Fund on August 25, 2016.