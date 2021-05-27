Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc

african-markets.com
 13 days ago

The investment in and operation of portfolio of companies in hospitality, energy, agriculture, oil and gas sectors. Subscribe today and get full access to detailled COMPANY PROFILES, LIBRARY and MARKET DATA:.  1500+ listed companies (overview, interactive chart, market activity, shareholding, dividends, ...)  11000+ annual reports & financial statements...

www.african-markets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Investment Companies#Financial Investment#Energy Companies#Oil Companies#African#African Markets#Company#Listed Companies#Portfolio#Market Activity#Shareholding#Oil And Gas#Financial Statements#Research Papers#Annual Reports#Overview#Dividends#Interactive Chart#Exclusive Offer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase:9 June 2021. Number...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group (AIM: BRH), announces the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies. Further to the announcement on 3 December 2020 regarding the block admission of 766,138 ordinary shares of 2p each in the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
Businessmorningstar.com

Cevian Capital Holds 4.95% Shareholding in Aviva

Activist investor Cevian Capital Partners Ltd. on Tuesday said that it now owns 4.95% of Aviva PLC's issued share capital, and that the London-listed insurance company should be able to return around five billion pounds ($7.09 billion) of excess capital to shareholders next year. Cevian Capital, which describes itself as...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - SENIOR plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Senior plc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â KEY INFORMATION. (a)Â Â...
Economythebftonline.com

GSE, STN sign MoU to deepen capital market activities

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana (STN). The move, which is expected to deepen capital market participation in the country, is in line with GSE’s strategy to groom and prepare the next pool of companies to list on the Accra bourse.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNS) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The Company was formed...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Investor Webinar Scheduled for 17 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ABINGDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ: MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, will be hosting an investor webinar focused on the Company's various R&D programmes at 2.00pm BST / 9.00am EST on 17 June 2021.
Albuquerque, NMalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
Financial ReportsCision

AGM update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Ahead of Gulf Keystone's Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021, the Company is announcing the following information. Total voting rights. At the close of business on 8 June 2021, Gulf Keystone had 213,731,117 common shares of $1.00...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Extends Rally

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) continues to see upward momentum and is trading higher in the opening session on Wednesday. In the opening session, CTIC stock is up by 1% at $2.43. The stock has traded 125K shares compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock opened at $2.43 and moved in a range of $ 2.4200 – 2.4700.
Businessmissionir.com

MissionIRNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Announces Plans to Join Russell Microcap Index

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap(R)Index. The company will join the index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year. In addition, companies on the index are automatically included in appropriate growth and value style indexes; membership for Russell indexes are determined by FTSE Russell based primarily on objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Investment managers and institutional investors rely on Russell indexes as benchmarks for active investment strategies. In the announcement, WTER noted that an estimated $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. “We are honored to be included in the Russell MicrocapIndex,” said The Alkaline Water Company president and CEO Richard A. Wright in the press release. “Joining the Nasdaq exchange two and a half years ago brought our company visibility in the investment community. Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index will only heighten the awareness of our stock on Wall Street. According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum and flavored waters. Our clients, consumers and shareholders are all important to us, and we’re working hard to add value for each of them.”
Businessinvesting.com

ASF Group Ltd (AFA)

June 25 (Reuters) - ASF Group Ltd AFA.AX :* ASF GROUP- STAR DIAMOND TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITY BY $3 MILLION TO $23 MILLION & TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF LOAN FACILITY FOR 1 YEAR... Dec 31 (Reuters) - ASF Group Ltd AFA.AX :* REY RESOURCES LTD AGREED WITH ASF GROUP...
Marketsthelogic.co

BDC Capital launches $300M growth fund

The fund from the Business Development Bank’s venture capital arm will co-invest in late-stage scaling companies in any industry. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic messages from The Logic Inc. containing news, updates, offers or promotions...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
StocksCision

Announcement of managers' transactions: Jussi Aho has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation 8 June 2021

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 8 June 2021 at 2.30 p.m. EEST. Announcement of managers' transactions: Jussi Aho has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation 8 June 2021. Caverion Oyj - Managers' Transactions. ____________________________________________. Person subject to the notification requirement. Name: Aho, Jussi. Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member. Issuer: Caverion...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.