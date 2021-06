Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,862 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of KB Financial Group worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.