Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB: LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "LQAVF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.