As many of us celebrate Mother’s Day, there are South Carolina mothers who are struggling to feed their small children. This is not acceptable. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program in our state isn’t cutting it. WIC addresses nutrition and health needs of low-income, pregnant and postpartum women, and infants and children up to age 5. The program hasn’t kept up with the needs of today’s moms and families.