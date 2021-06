Details are gradually coming to light about HBO Max's Green Lantern, an ambitious adaptation of multiple characters who have taken on the mantle in DC Comics canon. The latest details about the series have surrounded the casting of Alan Scott, with reports last week indicating that War Horse and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Jeremy Irvine was in talks for the role. Now, it looks like Irvine is officially signed on to play Alan Scott, as the actor took to Instagram to break his silence on the role. In the post, which you can check out below, Irvine revealed that he's "very excited to be joining the DC Universe' and that he "can't wait to get started" with the role.