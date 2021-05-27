Stands full of fans planned for games at Cardinal Stadium this fall

Chris Mack has rounded out his staff for the 2021-22 Louisville men’s basketball season with the hiring of Ross McMains as U of L’s third assistant coach. “I am thrilled to announce our newest assistant coach, Ross McMains,” said Mack in a statement. “After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was the best candidate for the job. His ability to develop individual players, his feel for the game as a tactician and his desire to help Louisville win a national championship is real. Ross was highly recommended throughout the process as I talked to several coaches, general managers, agents and players all around the world. He’s super excited to get started at Louisville. Please welcome Coach McMains to the Cardinal family.”