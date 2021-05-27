newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Stands full of fans planned for games at Cardinal Stadium this fall

By Bryce Shreve
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville will return to full capacity this fall in Cardinal Stadium, where the Cards will play seven home football games. In a statement to Spectrum News 1, UofL Athletics said advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots, when UofL opens the home portion of its 2021 schedule against Eastern Kentucky on September 11.

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Cardinal Stadium#Louisville Football#American Football#Football Fans#Football Season#Clemson Football#Spectrum News 1#Uofl Athletics#Eastern Kentucky#Card Nation#Cardspass#Game Day#Uofl Home Games#Cards Fans#Fall#National Power Clemson#Eku Season Tickets#Season Ticket Packages#September 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Chris Mack, new Louisville assistants meet the media

University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack and the newest members of his staff met with the media on Monday afternoon. The more than hour-long virtual press conference covered many topics including, recruiting efforts, changing the pace of play, and more. Check out the entire press conference replay in the...
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Ross McMains named third Louisville basketball assistant

Chris Mack has rounded out his staff for the 2021-22 Louisville men’s basketball season with the hiring of Ross McMains as U of L’s third assistant coach. “I am thrilled to announce our newest assistant coach, Ross McMains,” said Mack in a statement. “After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was the best candidate for the job. His ability to develop individual players, his feel for the game as a tactician and his desire to help Louisville win a national championship is real. Ross was highly recommended throughout the process as I talked to several coaches, general managers, agents and players all around the world. He’s super excited to get started at Louisville. Please welcome Coach McMains to the Cardinal family.”
Louisville, KYcardinalsportszone.com

Meet Louisville MBB’s New Assistant Coach: Ross McMains

Ross McMains is a name that is new to many Louisville fans, but it’s a name that every Louisville fan needs to know. Chris Mack announced McMains as an assistant coach on Monday afternoon. Here is a quick introduction to Louisville’s newest assistant coach. McMains has been in the coaching...
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Louisville, KYfox4kc.com

KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend. The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Louisville, KYbarrettsportsmedia.com

SiriusXM Announces PGA Championship Coverage Plans

SiriusXM has announced their wall-to-wall coverage for this week’s PGA Championship, played at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, from May 20 to May 23. Coverage of every hole begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET through the final putt and lifting of the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. SiriusXM is also providing live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups from earlier in the day.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to Kentucky

Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced where he will now continue his college career. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NBA Draft, Wheeler has announced that he will continue his college basketball career at Kentucky, assuming he withdraws from the NBA Draft as expected. He chose to play for Kentucky over the likes of Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Louisville Baseball Notebook: Final Stretch

It was a rough week for Louisville baseball. The Cardinals were swept for the second time this season, dropping all three games at North Carolina. Sitting at 26-18 overall and 16-13 in ACC play, the Cardinals have just four game remaining on the regular season slate to find momentum before the start of the postseason.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Georgia State247Sports

Kentucky adds Georgia transfer, All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky coach John Calipari has gone from having zero point guards on his roster to having two in very short succession. After freshman Devin Askew transferred to Texas and signee Nolan Hickman asked out of his letter of intent, that left Calipari in a precarious position without a single point guard heading into next season.