Stands full of fans planned for games at Cardinal Stadium this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville will return to full capacity this fall in Cardinal Stadium, where the Cards will play seven home football games. In a statement to Spectrum News 1, UofL Athletics said advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots, when UofL opens the home portion of its 2021 schedule against Eastern Kentucky on September 11.