Two Plant-Based Chefs Will Be on the New Season of Hell’s Kitchen

By Maxwell Rabb
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 8 days ago
Two plant-based chefs will participate in Hell’s Kitchen for the first time in the shows running history. Chefs Josie Clemens and Emily Hersh plan to take on the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge in the upcoming season of the show, appropriately titled ‘Young Guns’ since the oldest chef this season will be 24-years-old. The chefs are vegan and vegetarian, respectively, and plan to showcase the talents and potential of plant-based cooking up against the harsh criticism and leadership of legendary Gordan Ramsay.

92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

