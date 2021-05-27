Two Plant-Based Chefs Will Be on the New Season of Hell’s Kitchen

Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green. Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence. The menu features Peruvian favorites that pull inspiration from menu items at Qusqo Bistro. For example, Llama Love offers the vegetable saltado, but instead of using beef, like in the original dish at Qusqo, a vegan alternative is provided. The same goes with menu items like their arroz con cauliflower, which uses the vegetable instead of chicken, and causa which uses vegetables and avocado instead of mayonnaise and tuna.